CALDWELL — Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner gave his first State of the City address on Friday, citing efforts to help Caldwell residents in the workforce.
Wagoner stated during the address that one of his goals as mayor is to ensure employees are appreciated, as the city's growth continues to bring in additional labor.
“Our employees have been understaffed, overworked, and underpaid for way too long,” Wagoner said from a venue in downtown Caldwell. He added that wages must also increase.
“If we expect to have adequate staffing and filling needed positions, we must pay our employees appropriate wages for the work they are doing,” Wagoner said.
It will be a multi-step plan, he told the audience, as some positions in the city have been overlooked and must be filled. Wagoner said Caldwell is nearing 70,000 residents, which creates a need for employees to provide support for a city of that size.
Additionally, Wagoner wants to see smarter spending with long-term investments in technology, and said the city must be more efficient in the long run.
“We have tried to save 10 cents today, only to spend 50 cents tomorrow,” he said.
With the surge in community growth in Caldwell, Wagoner is looking to improve relations between the city of Caldwell and the business community. When a business chooses to relocate to Caldwell, he said, it needs to be ensured that customer service and hospitality extends to that business to differentiate Caldwell from other cities.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ADDRESS
Wagoner remembered the day of the Darigold fire, a substantial blaze that occurred in the Caldwell Darigold building in on Oct. 12, 2021. The fire scorched the building and forced employees to evacuate.
Wagoner said the response to the incident was overwhelmingly positive, and provided a sense of community and strength that many local businesses should strive to show towards their employees. Wagoner said the business made sure its employees were taken care of, adding that people such as the managers at Darigold are the stars of Caldwell.
“We will continue to have that partnership with Darigold here in Caldwell, as they continue their rebuilding process,” he said.
Wagoner also cited his passion for working with youth, and proposed that the city partner with services like the Boys & Girls Club, The Salvation Army and other organizations to achieve a certain amount of paid time off for employees so they can better serve the community.
Wagoner was sworn in as mayor in January after winning a runoff election to replace longtime Caldwell mayor Garret Nancolas.
Wagoner has also served on the Caldwell City Council and as a state representative in the Idaho House, and has worked as a municipal planner for the city of Caldwell, Canyon County, and the Ada County Highway District.