A Caldwell man was sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for an armed home invasion, Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor announced in a press release Monday.
Judge Thomas Whitney sentenced Tyler Nourse, 33, on May 24 on one count of aggravated battery with a sentencing enhancement as a persistent violator, according to the release.
Nourse was charged with aggravated battery, burglary, battery, petit theft and with being a persistence violator on May 27, 2021, stemming from a home invasion incident from 2019. A persistent violator charge can be brought if someone has been convicted of at least two prior felonies.
On Dec. 13, 2019, a woman woke up at 4 a.m. to “a pounding on her front door.” Nourse, who was wearing a bail bondsman badge, and another individual were at the door and claimed to be looking for someone, the release said. The victim tried to shut the door, but Nourse and the other person forced their way into the the home. When the victim tried to call for help on her phone, he managed to take it away from her. She cried out for help as Nourse and the other person went toward her children’s rooms, the release said, and he struck her in the back of the head with his cell phone, causing “life-altering trauma and disability.”
Home surveillance video showed Nourse and the other person, who was holding a gun, searching the house, including a room where a child was sleeping, the release said.
Nourse pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on April 18, 2022, and then did not appear for sentencing on June 29, 2022, the release said. He was arrested outside of the Treasure Valley that July and transported back to Canyon County.
The judge last week sentenced Nourse to a total of 28 years, with eligibility for parole after 18 years.