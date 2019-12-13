CALDWELL — A Caldwell man's protest against his homeowners association's complaints is drawing community attention.
Two Nazis flags have been hung out front of the house in north Caldwell, and a van parked in the house's driveway was covered in paper with the words “HOAs are Nazis” and “don’t buy CBH homes” painted across it.
The neighborhood is currently being developed by CBH Homes and the model home they are using as a showroom is directly across the street from the protesting home.
On Dec. 8, a CBH Homes employee, Kelly Green, filed a complaint with the Caldwell Police Department about the signs. A police report filed later says officers attempted to reach the resident of the home, named in the report as Steven Smith. According to the report, Smith is “at odds” with the subdivision’s homeowners association because of fines and believes that “CBH has something to do with it.”
The Idaho Press visited the home Thursday in an attempt to speak with the resident, but no one answered the door.
In response, CBH Homes, a Meridian-based home construction business, released the following statement:
"We do not support his views or behavior and have been in touch with the property management company who is working to rectify the situation. It is unfortunate that they are unwilling to follow the CCRS. We've called our homeowners in that community to apologize for his behavior and are hoping to have this resolved quickly."
A man identifying himself as the home’s resident and going by the name "Dave" called into the The Nate Shelman Show on 670 KBOI Thursday night.
"Let me tell you what started this off," "Dave" told Shelman. "I kept getting notices for stupid things that I didn't do, or that I thought they were exaggerating on, from the HOA."
"Dave" went on to say that he at first baited the HOA with what he described as an "ugly couch." When he noticed that his neighbor, who had a trailer out in front of their home for several weeks, had yet to receive a letter from the HOA, "Dave" put the couch on the patio area in front of his house. Pretty immediately, he said, he received two complaints from the HOA.
That escalated to the Nazi flags and anti-CBH Homes and HOA signs.
"I am not a bad guy," the man said on the radio show. "I just did something I shouldn't have, according to some people's beliefs."
The man said he had warned CBH Homes and the HOA he was going to be putting up the signs if he received one more notice from them.
"And they apparently didn't believe me," he finished. "The flags aren't illegal."
Caldwell City Clerk Debbie Geyer said there is nothing in city code that addresses hate speech.
"Everybody has a right to fly flags," she said. "People fly confederate flags out of their pickup trucks and things, but if that flag was tied to a criminal act, that is a criminal issue."
After the story broke on several news outlets, the homeowners association for the neighborhood, Boardwalk Association Management, released the following statement:
"Boardwalk Association Management is a hired management company that handles the day-to-day business operations of the Neighborhood Association. Boardwalk helps communities enforce the Covenants, Codes and Restrictions (CCRs) that are set by the Association. These rules are intended to preserve and protect the communities property values. Boardwalk helps the neighborhood maintain compliance by conducting inspections of the community, sending out friendly reminders and issuing subsequent notices for items that are in violation of the community's CCRs. Buyers are given a copy of the CCRs before they purchase their home. Boardwalk has assisted in getting decision makers and contributing parties together to communicate and find a resolution to this matter promptly."
Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek contributed to this story.