CALDWELL — A Caldwell man's protest of his homeowners association is drawing complaints from neighbors and community members.
Two Nazis flags have been hung out front of the house in north Caldwell, and a van parked in the house's driveway was covered in paper, with the words “HOAs are Nazis” and “don’t buy CBH homes” painted across it.
On Dec. 8, a CBH Homes employee, Kelly Green, filed a complaint with the Caldwell Police Department about the signs. A police report filed later that says the officers attempted to reach the resident of the home, named in the report as Steven Smith. According to the report, Smith is “at odds” with the subdivision’s homeowners association because of fines and believes that “CBH has something to do with it.”
The Idaho Press visited the home Thursday in an attempt to speak with the resident, but no one answered the door.
In response, CBH Homes, a Meridian-based home construction business, released the following statement:
"We do not support his views or behavior and have been in touch with the property management company who is working to rectify the situation. It is unfortunate that they are unwilling to follow the CCRS. We've called our homeowners in that community to apologize for his behavior and are hoping to have this resolved quickly."
The neighborhood in question is currently being developed by CBH Homes and the model home they are using as a showroom is directly across the street from the protesting home.
The home’s resident, going by the name Dave, called into the The Nate Shelman Show on 670 KBOI Thursday night.
"Let me tell you what started this off," he told Shelman. "I kept getting notices for stupid things that I didn't do, or that I thought they were exaggerating on, from the HOA."
He went on to say that he at first baited the HOA with what he described as an "ugly couch." When he noticed that his neighbor, who had a trailer out in front of their home for several weeks, had yet to receive a letter from the HOA, he put the couch on patio area in front of his house. Pretty immediately, he said, he received two complaints from the HOA.
This escalated to the Nazi flags and anti-CBH Homes and HOA signs.
"I am not a bad guy," the man said. "I just did something I shouldn't have, according to some people's beliefs."
The man said that he had warned CBH Homes and the HOA that he was going to be putting up the signs if he received one more notice from them.
"And they apparently didn't believe me," he finished. "The flags aren't illegal."
Caldwell City Clerk Debbie Geyer said there is nothing in city code that addresses hate speech.
"Everybody has a right to fly flags," she said. "People fly confederate flags out of their pickup trucks and things, but if that flag was tied to a criminal act, that is a criminal issue."
The Homeowner's Association for the neighborhood, Boardwalk Association Management, declined to comment on the situation when the Idaho Press called.