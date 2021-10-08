Caldwell man killed in crash on Interstate 84 By KTVB.COM STAFF Oct 8, 2021 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A view of the accident on Interstate 84 that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Caldwell man. Ada County Highway District Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Originally published Oct. 8 on KTVB.COM.The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Caldwell man killed in a collision Thursday on Interstate 84.The victim was identified as 29-year-old Travis A. Pearce.According to Idaho State Police, the wreck happened at 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate between Ten Mile and Meridian roads.Officials say Pearce's Kia Sorrento was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram pickup, pushing the car across all four lanes of traffic. Pearce died at the scene.ISP says the pickup driver was a 42-year-old woman from Boise, but did not release her name. She was not hurt in the crash. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! It is unclear whether the woman will face charges in Pearce's death. Traffic on eastbound I-84 was backed up for several hours as emergency crews worked.The crash remains under investigation.More from KTVB.COM:School bus driver injured in Meridian after going off road, striking tree1 dead, highway blocked for hours in Idaho 55 pileup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Travis A. Pearce Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Interstate Pickup Traffic Caldwell Bus Driver Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Idaho governor, National Guard boss shun McGeachin's actions A look inside Idaho’s unredacted McGeachin task force files Labor shortage continues, puzzling economists and straining workers Firefighters knock down Goose Fire in the Boise Foothills Misinformation leads to animosity toward health care workers