CALDWELL — A 46-year-old man died several days after being hit by multiple bullets in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell.
Shane Farwell of Caldwell was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, according to the Ada County coroner.
Farwell was taken there late Saturday, and had been listed in critical condition following the shooting, which involved four Caldwell police officers, who now are on administrative leave per department policy.
On Tuesday, Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said the officers were still completing their report of the incident, and the investigation remained ongoing. At that point, Farwell faced no criminal charges for incident that took place just outside the 36-year-old's home in the 3000 block of Colorado Avenue.
Officers had been dispatched there at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of gunshots being fired in the area. Police were unable to locate a suspect or evidence of a shooting and left.
Police were called back to Colorado Avenue about 9:10 p.m. after receiving a similar report. When they arrived the second time, Farwell allegedly began shooting at the four officers, who then returned fire at him. Before officers arrived, Farwell had reportedly shot at his wife and missed as she was leaving the house during an argument. He then allegedly forced his way into his neighbors' home and held them at gunpoint, and was accused of later shooting at a nearby vehicle with a shotgun; pellets from the gun hit a woman in the car, who was treated for minor injuries.
Idaho State Police, the case’s Critical Incident Task Force, is conducting a parallel investigation into the officer-involved aspect of the incident. Tecia Ferguson, an ISP spokeswoman, said there were no updates in the agency’s investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.
“CITF will determine through their investigation if the officers’ actions were justified,” Wyant told the Idaho Press Tuesday. “I have no doubt that our officers acted heroically while putting themselves in danger for others.”