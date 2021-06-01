A 75-year-old Caldwell man died in a crash near Stanley over the weekend, Idaho State Police said in a news release.
Paul Vestal, of Caldwell, was driving northbound on state Highway 75 early in the morning on Sunday, May 30, in a 2012 Ford F-150 when his vehicle left the road, drove through the Basin Creek and struck the mountain, a state police news release said.
Vestal was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the release said.
Next of kin has been notified and the crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police, the agency said.