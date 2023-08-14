ISP car

An Idaho State Police vehicle sits on a roadway in Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police

A Caldwell man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The 60-year-old was driving a 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Interstate 84 in Payette County on Saturday night when he attempted to exit at milepost 13, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Because of his high rate of speed, he lost control and drove off the left shoulder.

