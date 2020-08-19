CALDWELL — A 23-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 55 in Caldwell, according to police.
Jesus Gutierrez of Caldwell was traveling north about 10 a.m. when his 2012 Hyundai Genesis was hit by a 2015 Jeep Compass driven by Marci Morrison, 43, of Nampa. Police said Gutierrez's Hyundai crossed the centerline, colliding with the front of Morrison's southbound Jeep near milepost 13. Both vehicles stopped in the road following the crash.
Police said Gutierrez wasn't wearing a seatbelt, and the 23-year-old died at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.
Morrison was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, police said. Her current condition or the state of her injuries is unknown. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Police said the crash, which closed both lanes of travel for roughly 2.5 hours on Highway 55, remains under investigation. No additional information was provided.