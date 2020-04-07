CALDWELL — A 62-year-old man is accused of trying to attack his wife with an aluminum baseball bat and attempting to set their house on fire Saturday evening.
Joseph Fioti of Caldwell is charged with first-degree arson and aggravated assault, according to the Idaho online courts repository. He was booked in the Canyon County Jail at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, and his bond later was set at $250,000.
Fioti was arraigned via video at 1:30 p.m. Monday before 3rd District Judge James Schiller, the repository shows. His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. April 17, and a public defender has been assigned to the case.
Fioti's wife told police the 62-year-old had been drinking alcohol for most of Saturday and started to become aggressive toward her, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday. She said Fioti had been sober for 10 years, but recently started drinking again.
The wife said she walked into a room and found Fioti "lighting stick matches and throwing them onto the carpet," the affidavit shows.
She said she quickly stepped on a burning match, and after, Fioti told her, "I'm going to slit your throat," the affidavit shows. The wife said she wasn't worried because Fioti was intoxicated, and she could outrun him, which she told him.
According to the affidavit, Fioti then warned the woman not to fall asleep before allegedly throwing the aluminum baseball bat he had been holding in his hands. She told police the bat passed by her right side without hitting her.
The wife, who called 911, said Fioti continued to threaten her with the bat, and even hit his own hand with it, causing himself to bleed.
Police arrived at the Caldwell residence just after 8 p.m., and the wife told officers she "was afraid if left alone with Joseph (Fioti) he will hurt her or (possibly) burn the house down," the affidavit shows.
Another person living in the house told officers he smelled natural gas earlier that day and walked to the kitchen, finding the oven and two stovetop burners, which weren't lit, turned on. The man turned things off before walking back to his room and seeing several matches on the carpet, the affidavit shows.
Police said Fioti, who was visibly intoxicated, denied threatening his wife and throwing the bat at her, the affidavit shows. He also told officers he wasn't trying to burn his house down.
According to the affidavit, police found several matches, some partly burnt, tossed near the kitchen stove.