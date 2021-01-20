Idaho State Police file photo stock image (copy) (copy)

CALDWELL — Idaho State Police arrested a Caldwell man after an investigation found he been driving aggressively before colliding head-on with another vehicle Tuesday on state Highway 19 in Greenleaf.

The driver of the vehicle hit was a 35-year-old man from Nampa. He died of his injuries.

Pedro Avalos, 30, of Caldwell, was arrested in the incident. State police found evidence Avalos was driving with a young child in the vehicle. The child was not injured.

Avalos has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and injury to a child, according to a police press release on Wednesday.

The suspect was booked into the Canyon County Jail.

