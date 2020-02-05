CALDWELL — A 75-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the state attorney general's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
James D. Taylor of Caldwell is accused of sexually exploiting a child. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail, where he remains as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records.
Scott Graf, a spokesman for the Idaho attorney general, said the Caldwell Police Department, Idaho Department of Corrections' District 3 Probation and Parole Office, and the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all assisted the ICAC Unit in Taylor's arrest.
Graf said anyone with information about the exploitation of children is asked to contact local police, the Idaho attorney general office’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.