CALDWELL — A 75-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the state attorney general's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
James D. Taylor of Caldwell is accused of possessing child pornography. He remains in the Canyon County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to online jail records.
Taylor was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and charged with 10 felony counts of willfully possessing child exploitative material by any means. He also faces a mandatory minimum sentencing enhancement for child sexual abuse.
The 11 charges stem from Nov. 12, the Idaho online repository states.
Taylor's next hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13 before 3rd District Judge Gene Petty at the Canyon County Courthouse. A public defender has been assigned to his case.
Scott Graf, a spokesman for the Idaho attorney general, said Caldwell police, Idaho Department of Corrections' District 3 Probation and Parole Office, and Canyon County prosecutors all assisted the ICAC Unit in Taylor's arrest.
Graf said anyone with information about children being exploited is asked to contact local police, the Idaho attorney general office’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.