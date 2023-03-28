The city of Caldwell issued a boil water advisory Monday, ordering several subdivisions to boil tap water before drinking it.
The subdivisions are:
Fairoaks
Stonecreek
Mariah Court
Woodbury Estates
Beechwood
Ison Court
Michala Court
Starlight Park
Starlight Manor
Green Acres Subdivisions
Caldwell YMCA
City of Caldwell Public Information Officer Char Jackson told the Idaho Press the city should have water test results back by 4 p.m. Tuesday and will issue an update.
"As a precaution, please be advised that you must boil tap water for three minutes before drinking or use bottled water until notice from the City that confirming that the water is safe to drink," the city said in a Facebook post.
The post explains that on Monday, while city crews were closing water valves as part of a planned outage, additional valves were unexpectedly closed. That led to a loss of water pressure in the mailines that supply water to the aforementioned neighborhoods.
"A mainline pressure drop has the potential to create an unsafe drinking water condition," the post says. "Low mainline pressures pose the risk of drawing in bacteria or contamination from household water supply plumbing or other connected water system elements through backflow. Drinking water contaminated with bacteria or other possible contaminants associated with this incident could make you sick."
More information is available by contacting City of Caldwell Water Department Superintendent Terry Martin at 208-455-4793, or by visiting cityofcaldwell.org.