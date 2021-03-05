CALDWELL — The Caldwell Housing Authority will begin work on its plans to build an affordable RV park at its Farmway Village location.
The housing authority received the conditional use permit necessary for the park from the Canyon County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday.
With a conditional use permit, the housing authority does not have to go before the Board of Canyon County Commissioners, it can start work on the project with planning and zoning approval.
The housing authority operates a 37-acre property with 225 units of housing for H-2A farmworkers and low income Canyon County residents at Farmway Village. It operates the property with conditional use permits on agriculture land.
Mike Dittenber, Caldwell Housing Authority executive director, got the idea for the RV park when he began consistently seeing RVs parked in ditches off the sides of the road or in grocery store parking lots. He said he realized people were living in them.
"In looking to the future, CHA sees a need and a trend of more people living in RVs rather than permanent housing," the housing authority wrote to the Planning and Zoning Commission. "This trend is increasing in lower income populations and the housing authority has been receiving calls on a weekly basis from potential renters requesting RV spaces."
The plan includes 219 RV spaces that will exceed 1,500 square feet. The RV tenants will have access to all of the amenities that current Farmway Village residents have access to, such as the office, laundry, dumpsters and restrooms. The park will be on existing Caldwell Housing Authority property.
With the plan approved, Dittenber told the Idaho Press in December that he hopes to break ground in May.