CALDWELL — Frank Mendez of Caldwell is hosting "A Night of Reflection" on Sunday to mark World AIDS Day and share his personal story battling HIV.
"My intention is to create a dialogue, a conversation, a night to remember those who have perished, a night to recognize those families who were affected," Mendez said in an email to the Idaho Press.
Mendez was diagnosed with HIV in 1992. In 1998, he was told he had two years to live, he said.
"(It is) 2019, I'm still here," Mendez said.
He was born in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas and has spent 24 years of his life giving educational presentations on HIV. He recently moved to Caldwell and plans to begin sharing his story throughout the Treasure Valley.
"Living with HIV is tough," Mendez said. "Going public and being willing to speak of it is courageous. I have (faced) many challenges, doubts and obstacles to be able to tell my story."
Mendez plans to share his story with the community at 7 p.m. Sunday at the King Legend Event Center, 424 E. Elgin St. in Caldwell.
The first World AIDS Day was observed on Dec. 1, 1988. The day is aimed at recognizing those battling HIV/AIDS and remembering those who have died from the disease.
Free HIV testing is available weekdays at Family Medicine Health Center locations in Nampa and Boise, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.