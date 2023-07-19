Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner, right, and Robb MacDonald, second from right, pose for a photo with MacDonald's family following MacDonald being sworn in as the city's new public works director on Tuesday.
CALDWELL — The Caldwell City Council unanimously approved Robb MacDonald as the city’s new director of public works at its meeting Tuesday night.
MacDonald first joined the city as its assistant engineer before being promoted to the role of city engineer, said Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner. His previous work was in the private sector, which gives him perspective on “opportunities to make things work, rather than putting up hurdles and roadblocks,” Wagoner said.
The current public works director, Brent Orton, submitted his letter of resignation and will be leaving at the end of July, Wagoner said. The city approves certain positions through an appointment process where the mayor opens the position to applications, presents their pick to the city council, and the council votes on it.
MacDonald told the city council, “I do feel like I’m qualified, and it will be my goal to do everything I can to successfully manage and oversee public works of the city: the water, sewer, and transportation system. Those are all very important to me and I want to see the city continue to grow in an organized and orderly fashion, and I want the city to be successful.”
Wagoner said he had received numerous letters of support from the staff that MacDonald currently oversees.
“That’s always great to receive … and (to see) how much they admire him and appreciate his leadership,” Wagoner said.
Councilman John McGee said he had witnessed MacDonald’s leadership skills outside of work as they serve together on the board of Heritage Charter School; MacDonald is the board chairman, and McGee is its vice chairman, McGee said.
MacDonald has helped the school navigate some difficult circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of its principal, McGee said.
“It was really Robb’s leadership throughout that that helped that little school make it through and continue to successfully educate a lot of Caldwell’s young people,” McGee said.
Following the council’s vote, Wagoner swore MacDonald in. His term will go to 2025, Wagoner said.