MacDonald swearing in 1

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner swears in Robb MacDonald as the city’s new public works director as MacDonald’s family looks on during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday.

 Char Jackson/City of Caldwell

CALDWELL — The Caldwell City Council unanimously approved Robb MacDonald as the city’s new director of public works at its meeting Tuesday night.

MacDonald first joined the city as its assistant engineer before being promoted to the role of city engineer, said Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner. His previous work was in the private sector, which gives him perspective on “opportunities to make things work, rather than putting up hurdles and roadblocks,” Wagoner said.

MacDonald swearing in 2

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner, right, and Robb MacDonald, second from right, pose for a photo with MacDonald's family following MacDonald being sworn in as the city's new public works director on Tuesday.

