CALDWELL — Deafening cheers filled Caldwell High’s gymnasium as Mayor Jarom Wagoner walked to the center of the gym floor, mentally preparing himself to have his head shaved by a student.

This week was Caldwell High School’s 17th annual cause week. Students donated over $1,000 each to five different local organizations: Advocates Against Family Justice, Crohn’s disease, the National MS Society in Boise, Make-A-Wish, and the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline. As of noon on Friday, Caldwell High students raised nearly $6,000.

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner gets the last of his hair buzzed off by a Caldwell High student on Friday.
Students from each class hold checks of over $1,000 to five different organizations including Advocates Against Family Justice, Crohn's disease, the National MS Society in Boise, Make-A-Wish, and the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline during Friday's assembly at Caldwell High School. 

