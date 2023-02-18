Students from each class hold checks of over $1,000 to five different organizations including Advocates Against Family Justice, Crohn's disease, the National MS Society in Boise, Make-A-Wish, and the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline during Friday's assembly at Caldwell High School.
CALDWELL — Deafening cheers filled Caldwell High’s gymnasium as Mayor Jarom Wagoner walked to the center of the gym floor, mentally preparing himself to have his head shaved by a student.
This week was Caldwell High School’s 17th annual cause week. Students donated over $1,000 each to five different local organizations: Advocates Against Family Justice, Crohn’s disease, the National MS Society in Boise, Make-A-Wish, and the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline. As of noon on Friday, Caldwell High students raised nearly $6,000.
“I’m so proud of these kids beyond measure,” Wagoner said, beaming. “I’ve never seen a student body or a school that’s so involved in their community.”
Wagoner offered his hair up to the students as incentive for them to raise more money than ever before. Although they hadn’t reached their goal by the time of Friday’s assembly, Wagoner remained committed to the incentive.
“I know that they were really, really short and the last few days, they just really wanted to get it done and they came together for a good cause,” he said.
Wagoner anticipated the students would surpass their goal by late Friday.
“These students get overlooked a lot,” Wagoner said. “They give so much. It’s special to highlight them and what they do. It’s really all about them today.”
This is the second time Wagoner has shaved his head, but arguably the first time he’s done it willingly. Last year, Wagoner had brain surgery to remove a tumor, so his head was shaved before the procedure could be done.
According to Andi Arnold, a teacher at Caldwell High who helped students with cause week, Wagoner was not asked to put his hair on the line for students.
The mayor involved himself in cause week around homecoming. He made a comment to a school resource officer, saying that he would shave his head if the students beat last year’s record of over $6,000, Arnold said. When the information was relayed to her, Arnold couldn’t believe it. So, a month ago, Arnold reached out to the mayor’s office to see if shaving his head was still on the table. They immediately told her that Wagoner had already been planning on it.
“I would never even ask him to do that,” Arnold said. “He’s such a part of our community. And he went to Caldwell, he gets Caldwell High.”
The student government at the high school planned the assembly and got teachers to sign up to do things as incentives for students to raise more money. One teacher dyed her hair blonde, a group of teachers wore makeup for the day, and another group performed two TikTok dances during the assembly.
“These are the best kids in the state,” Arnold said, teary eyed. “This morning I had a girl bringing me $200 and then she tried to give me a third ... we don’t come from a population of extravagantly well-off families. We come from hardworking families that push and work hard to get to where they are and to have them feel so inclined to give that much money is so awesome.”
One of the students involved with planning cause week was senior Karina Calderon, who serves as co-president for the entire school body officers. Because cause week is one of their bigger annual events, Calderon and her fellow students started planning it at the start of the school year.
Most of the money, Calderon said, comes from students being excited about various incentives that she and her fellow students planned.
“It’s nice to know that our teachers are willing to do these things for us to give back to our community,” Calderon said.
Raising so much money gives her and her fellow students a greater understanding of their potential, Calderon said.
“It’s amazing to see how much we can, if we all put our mind to something, how much we can really accomplish within just a week,” Calderon said.
After the assembly was over, a student approached Wagoner, asking for his autograph. Wagoner obliged.
“I think it shows that there is still a level of respect from our youth for community leaders and elected officials, which is special because you see a lot of that going away with the adults,” Wagoner said.