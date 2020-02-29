The Caldwell High School Juggernauts VEX Robotics won the state championship at Idaho State University Thursday, qualifying for the World Championships, the Caldwell School District announced.
The Juggernauts is comprised of students Lydia Beardsley, Joselyn Gutierrez, Mason Nelson, and Joseph Mondragon. The team also won the tournament's Robot Skills Champion Tournament and Think Award.
The team qualified for the 2020 VEX Robotics World Championship high school division April 22-25 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Heading into state competition, the Juggernauts won three of the five tournaments and earned awards in all the tournaments, according to the district.