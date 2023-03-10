As downtown Caldwell grows, parking is becoming a greater need.
A number of new apartment complexes and a new hotel being built means that some street parking is being lost, and more downtown residents will need places to park, said Mayor Jarom Wagoner during a city council workshop Tuesday night.
“It’s a great issue to have, but if we don’t get in front of it, it’s going to be our demise,” Wagoner said, “so we need to make sure we stay in front of it as much as possible.”
Steven Jenkins, economic development director for the city, agreed, marveling at how far the city has come.
“It is a joy to be talking about this and really explore it further,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins gave a presentation to the council making the case for constructing a parking garage to provide space both for downtown visitors as well as residents.
The proposed garage would be four to five stories, and include 500 parking stalls, Jenkins said. To make the most of the space, the city could have retail on the first floor, and build a convention center or event space with a lobby and rooftop patio to take advantage of views of the plaza and Indian Creek, he said.
The convention center could seat 300-400 people, he said.
“This is all conceptual, but these are things that we thought would be neat to incorporate into the garage so that it could be more than just a garage or stand-alone facility,” Jenkins said.
The estimated total for the garage with the convention center and lobby space would be $22.5 million, he said.
The Treasure Valley Community College Parking lot is the site of interest, Jenkins said. The city owns the 120-stall lot, which can get full at different points in the year, he said. It is important for the city to have the parking accommodations necessary to serve visitors to downtown businesses and events, he said.
Jenkins said having the city enter into a partnership with a business could bring the expertise needed to design a parking garage, some of the funding needed to build it, and maintenance over a defined period of time. In turn, the business benefits from city expertise on navigating the permitting and planning process, he said.
Public-private partnerships can take many forms, with variables including who owns the structure and who it is leased to, Jenkins said. Common ways to pay for a parking structure are municipal bonds, a new urban renewal district, or selling city assets, he said.
Rapid City, South Dakota, was one of the cities Caldwell leaders looked to for inspiration on its downtown revitalization, Jenkins said. Its garage is city-owned, and the first floor is metered parking while the other two floors are leased by other entities, including a local hotel, he said.
A boutique hotel is one of the many developments going up in Caldwell, Jenkins said. If the city were to follow a similar model, leasing floors of the parking garage to other local businesses could provide a “built-in revenue stream for the future garage,” he said.
Creating metered parking in the garage and on the street would follow the Rapid City and Boise models, Jenkins said. Boise’s garages have signs that tell you how many stalls are available, allowing for “comfort and peace of mind,” he said.
The next steps for the project would be doing a study of parking downtown to demonstrate the need for the structure, and developing a “request for proposal” (RFP) to attract a private partner who could bring needed knowledge to the project, he said.
Officials weigh in
City council members generally agreed on the need for more parking downtown.
Council member John McGee said that there is a common perception that Nampa’s parking garage is underutilized and asked how this project would be different.
Jenkins said that the number of projects coming into downtown Caldwell is much higher than in downtown Nampa.
“If you compare the projects that are forthcoming here to Caldwell compared to other communities nearby, there is just no comparison,” Jenkins said. A parking study would help corroborate the need, he said.
Council member Chuck Stadick said more parking is needed but wondered if adding the convention center and retail space was necessary, especially given that the downtown area already has buildings that could be renovated for businesses that would create additional parking demand.
“If we decide to go with lobbies and other businesses in the convention center, I think we’re taking away from the real need that we have, and I’m sure that’s going to add on to the timetable … of when and if we need this parking space,” Stadick said.
Council member Diana Register asked if the metered parking downtown would include some free time up front, as other cities do. Jenkins said it would.
Wagoner said one business owner in Boise had been very concerned about metering parking on Saturdays, but came around to the idea afterward.
“He said that they are the busiest they have ever been after metering on Saturday because it helped with turnover” as people were no longer allowed to park in one place all day, Wagoner said.