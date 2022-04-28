CALDWELL — The Caldwell Fire Department this week received a new ladder truck, which will replace the 1991 apparatus that was in its fleet.
The city of Caldwell purchased a 2021 Pierce ladder truck from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 in Washington, according a release from the city.
"This new truck outperforms the older truck in all aspects," the release said, "from its modern safety features to its water delivery system that allows the flow and triple the amount of water."
The 31-year-old apparatus that was previously in use could no longer meet the demands of the growing community, the release said. The new truck's platform allows several individuals to be safely secured and lifted in the air to help with firefighting efforts, whereas the old truck could only hold one firefighter on the ladder.
The new apparatus also can hold more breathing air, which will extend how long firefighters may work in dangerous conditions.
"Overall this apparatus allows Caldwell Fire greater safety and mobility when operating suppression efforts of structure fires," the release states.
The department is currently training firefighters on use of the new truck. The apparatus also needs to be re-lettered and outfitted with communication and fire gear, so it won't immediately be responding to calls.
Community members who wish to see the truck will be able to do so starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in front of the Caldwell Police Department. The ladder truck will be parked there before city council's workshop, which starts at 6 p.m., regarding the fire department's collaboration with Caldwell Rural Fire.