CALDWELL — Caldwell Fine Arts canceled The High Kings concert on March 26 in Caldwell in Jewett Auditorium, according to a press release.
Officials from the organization received a message from the band announcing the band was rescheduling tour dates due to concerns about the coronavirus.
"The state of emergency due to COVID-19 has severely impacted The High Kings tour. Unfortunately, due to the unforeseen circumstances, The High Kings are having to reschedule the remaining dates of their tour until further notice," the message read.
Caldwell Fine Arts officials are working to reschedule the event. If the concert is canceled, officials said they will refund tickets. Please contact Caldwell Fine Arts at info@caldwellfinearts.org with any questions.