Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Caldwell family started the new year off with a fire, displacing them from their home at the start of 2023.

On Jan. 1, at approximately 9:14 a.m., there was a fire at Denisse Magana’s home. That fire wasn’t the first. According to Magana, the house was also set ablaze on Dec. 30 around noon.

Recommended for you

Load comments