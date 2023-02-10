A Caldwell family started the new year off with a fire, displacing them from their home at the start of 2023.
On Jan. 1, at approximately 9:14 a.m., there was a fire at Denisse Magana’s home. That fire wasn’t the first. According to Magana, the house was also set ablaze on Dec. 30 around noon.
The investigation report from the Dec. 30 fire, provided by the Caldwell Fire Department, said that the Maganas had recently purchased a chicken and had a makeshift coop consisting of plywood, hay and a heat lamp. The evidence led the department to believe the heat lamp was the cause of the fire. The damage to the home was minimal, but the chicken coop was consumed by the fire, the report said.
After the fire on Dec. 30, Magana said she, her husband and her five children left the residence on Dec. 31 around 8 p.m. to stay with a family member. There were no keys to the home and it was left unlocked at the time of the second fire, Magana said.
That fire started in the living room, according to the report from the Jan. 1 fire. The couch was probably initially ignited, according to the report. Electricity in the home had been terminated after Dec. 30, with all gas utilities disconnected.
“After careful and thorough elimination of all other ignition sources, it is most probable that this fire was the direct result of introduced ignition,” the report said.
"Smoking materials" were found at the scene and could have been the cause of the fire, but “without the benefit of additional evidence or information, the specific cause of the fire will remain undetermined,” the report said.
Magana thinks someone came into her home the morning of the fire, started drinking and smoking on her couch and left a lit cigarette behind, starting the fire.
“I’m scared because I don’t know what happened,” Magana said.
Her husband had replaced all the kitchen appliances in the home on Dec. 30, but none of it was on warranty.
Magana’s co-worker, Brianna Stephenson, created a GoFundMe page for the family in January. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised $1,700.
“The building is insured, but not the contents of it,” Stephenson said. “That doesn’t really do them any good because she doesn’t own it outright anyway.”
So, to compensate for the loss of their home, Stephenson has worked with her co-workers to get the Maganas equipped with the basics: bedding, dressers, and a couch.
“We’ve been doing a lot of donations,” Stephenson said. “That weighs on me … making sure that she’s got her kids and family taken care of.”
Magana signed a contract for a rental home in January that the family plans to be in for a year.