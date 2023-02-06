Hoadley at courthouse KTVB

Former Caldwell police officer Joseph Hoadley leaves the courthouse after the first day of his trial, Sept. 19, 2022.

 KTVB

This article was originally published on KTVB.com on Feb. 6.

BOISE, Idaho — The former Caldwell Police officer convicted of three federal crimes in September 2022 will serve three months in prison, far less than prosecutors sought.

