CALDWELL — On Monday, the Caldwell Police Department revealed a Purple Ribbon car intended to raise awareness for those suffering from family violence, just as Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close.

The car joins two other specialty cars in the Caldwell Police fleet — a Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness car and a College of Idaho car.

Domestic Violence Patrol Car

Michelle Serratos, owner of The Sign Shoppe, hugs Kim Deugan, Executive Director for Advocates Against Family Violence during the unveiling of a Domestic Violence Awareness patrol car on Monday.
Executive Director for Advocates Against Family Violence, Kim Deugan, gets a hug from Lt. Dave Wright, with the Caldwell Police Department, during the unveiling of a Domestic Violence Awareness patrol car on Monday.

