CALDWELL — On Monday, the Caldwell Police Department revealed a Purple Ribbon car intended to raise awareness for those suffering from family violence, just as Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close.
The car joins two other specialty cars in the Caldwell Police fleet — a Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness car and a College of Idaho car.
The new police car, designed and created by The Sign Shoppe in Caldwell, includes phone numbers from the Advocates Against Family Violence for people to contact when suffering from violence in their homes.
The car’s debut at AAFV’s Caldwell campus on Monday had several people in tears, including Executive Director for AAFV Kim Deugan.
“I’m a survivor,” she said. “It’s just a car, but it brings awareness to the community that we’re all in this together. We’re all working with all — supporting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking. We’re a full-service program here and we don’t have any boundaries. Abuse doesn’t have boundaries either. So if you’ve been abused, we’re going to be here to serve you.”
Michelle Serratos, owner of The Sign Shoppe, said Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright is the one who really made this new car design possible.
“The police department’s never done anything with AAFV before, but Lt. Wright just had a heart for it, being in his position,” Serratos said.
Wright said he was very supportive of creating the police car to spread awareness for domestic violence, and was impressed with how quickly the car came to be.
”It’s something that we take close to home, going out and seeing somebody at their worst time when they’re a victim and we have to help them,” Wright said. “You never want to see somebody when they’re suffering. And you want to be able to help them as much as you can. When you see people who are hurting, it’s something you feel inside.”
Wright said he hopes the car will help people get out of abusive situations faster than ever before. To him, it’s all about awareness.
”If just one person makes a call, then we’ve succeeded,” Wright said.
The order for the car was sent to The Sign Shoppe less than a month ago — the company had it finished in two weeks.
Serratos said her entire team worked on the car, including retired Canyon County Coroner Vicki Degeus-Morris, who worked closely with Serratos to draw up some early designs.
”I was in an abusive marriage and it was very toxic,” Degeus-Morris said. “When (Caldwell Police) came to us with this, it gave me chills. I want to do something because I know what it feels like and I didn’t have help back then.”
Just seeing the car revealed to the public was enough to bring emotion to the surface.
“I’m so proud of this,” Degeus-Morris said through tears. “It vindicates my whole life.”
Degeus-Morris said she left the abusive relationship in 2003, but she still has triggers.
“It’s something I will never get over,” she said through tears. “It’s a terrible feeling when you’re involved, because nobody understands. And they just keep saying, ‘you know what, just leave.’ Well, it’s not that easy.”
Deugan echoed those stereotypes and said that type of criticism is not the right way to deal with victims of abuse. The question should not be about why someone stays, it should be about why abuse is happening in the first place, Deugan said.
“If we can get to the core of that, maybe we can get to the core of abuse,” Deugan said. “It’s a social pandemic.”
AAFV has been serving victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in Canyon County for nearly 20 years, Deugan said.
“Those whose lives have been impacted by domestic and sexual assault, they need to know they’re not alone, this journey isn’t just theirs,” Deugan said.
This year Deugan said AAFV has served over 14,000 individuals nationwide.
“Statistically, one in four women and one in seven men will be victims of abuse at some point in their life,” Deugan said. “And that’s only what is reported. How much more goes unreported that we don’t know about?”