CALDWELL — It would be hard for anyone to pick one highlight from Caldwell's Fourth of July celebration — Mayor Jarom Wagoner couldn't — because it offered something for everyone.
The city's annual Independence Day festival at Memorial Park featured, among other attractions, 5K and 1K runs; a parade; food, drink, arts and crafts vendors; watermelon-eating contests; live wrestling; a car show and a camel.
"A Caldwell staple," a passerby said of Clyde, the camel who posed, seemingly proudly, in a red, white and blue cowboy hat as droves of people stopped for pictures and pets.
At 8 feet tall and around 2,000 pounds, Clyde stood out among the crowd Monday — but he's also a popular guest at other events. He's appeared at birthdays, weddings, "anything he's invited to" for the last 22 years, owner Gary Drake said.
And at no charge.
Neighbors began noticing Clyde, who lives with the Drakes on a 2-acre pasture on Midway Road between Nampa and Caldwell, and inquiring about his availability for events. For more than two decades, he's been "shared with the community," Drake's daughter, Samantha Armas, said.
"They just call us or they come over to the house and ask if he can be in events and whatnot," Armas said. "And if we have an opening, we write it on the calendar. That's pretty much how we do our booking."
Clyde appears in at least 30 events each year, Drake and his wife, Renae, told the Idaho Press in 2012. The Drakes acquired Clyde at an auction in Missouri when he was 6 weeks old, and he's been comfortable around people ever since. He doesn't even spit.
"He doesn't know he's a camel," Gary Drake said Monday. "He's a pet. Big dog."
On a nearby stage, animals much smaller than Clyde were also gaining attention.
Entrants in the "most patriotic dog" contest lined the stage while judges evaluated their USA-themed adornments and hairdos. Kal, a white, 9-month-old standard poodle with a blue mohawk and stars and stripes dyed into the hair on his torso, was the big winner.
His championship look took a few months to curate, said his owner, Brittnie Anderson of Nampa, the head groomer at Adventure K-9 in Boise.
"We've been changing his hairstyle every three months. It's not a dye that washes off; it has to grow in and keep evolving," Anderson said. "He started out as a zebra, then he was a fruit-stiped zebra, then a mermaid, and how he's an American flag."
And that's only scratching the surface of the young pup's potential. Kal's canine counterparts will have stiff competition again next Fourth of July.
"We're going to start growing his hair out and be a little bit more elaborate," Anderson said. "So maybe like an eagle."
By the time Clyde and Kal were getting all the attention, it had already been a long day for the mayor.
Wagoner, holding the mayoral title for the first time during a Caldwell Fourth of July, arrived around 5 a.m. to help set everything up. At 7 a.m., he ran in the 5K. At 9 a.m., he was in the parade. And just before noon, he toured the car show, which featured vintage hot rods, roadsters, military vehicles and more, deciding where he'd place his mayor's choice sticker.
"I grew up here in Caldwell and so we'd always come down to the parade," Wagoner said. " ... Everything that goes with it. Caldwell does a great job."
Wagoner said he finished the 5K in "just over 32 minutes. For an old, out-of-shape man, not bad."
"32:50," his 14-year-old son, Brycen, was quick to remind him. Brycen was about 10 minutes faster.
Wagoner applauded the Hispanic-themed floats in the parade, which highlighted Caldwell's Hispanic population and influence.
"It was a great mix," Wagoner said. "The parade was top-notch."
But he wouldn't call it his favorite event. Not the car show, either. After all, the main event of the night, the fireworks show, was still several hours away.
"The fireworks are spectacular," Wagoner said.