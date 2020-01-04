A Caldwell couple took a copy of the Idaho Press, their longtime local paper, with them to Scotland recently.
Dorothy and Rob Davidson traveled to the hamlet of Tarfside to celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary and the 200th anniversary of the St. Andrew’s Lodge on St. Andrew’s Day. They also visited relatives, Dorothy Davidson wrote by email.
The Davidsons have lived in Caldwell for more than 30 years. They are active with the Scottish American Society of Canyon County.
“We have been subscribing to the Idaho Press Tribune for years,” Dorothy Davidson wrote. “We thought it would be fun to post a picture from Scotland so our friends from the Scottish American Society of Canyon County could see it!”