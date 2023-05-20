CALDWELL — City of Caldwell staff have begun planning the creation of a new volunteer commission that would guide the city’s parks and recreation department.
“We are now the fourth-largest city in the state, and we need to consider how we approach our planning for recreation to create the best possible future and opportunities for our citizens,” said Caldwell Parks and Recreation Director Julie McCoy at a city council workshop Tuesday night.
Workshops are informational only; a decision on whether to approve the commission will be voted on at a later date, Mayor Jarom Wagoner said.
The commission would consist of three to seven volunteer community members, including one youth member, appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council, McCoy said. The duties of the commission would include land acquisition and creating new parks, developing new pathways and renovating existing parks, McCoy said.
The city currently has a bikes and pathways committee which would be subsumed into the parks and recreation committee, Wagoner said.
Committee members would be required to live within city limits, though two could be from the city’s area of impact, McCoy said. The area of impact includes land that the city intends to annex and develop in the foreseeable future.
Terms will run three years, except for the youth member, whose term “will expire on Aug. 31 of each year to correspond to the school year,” McCoy said. Each person is eligible for two terms, unless two-thirds of the committee votes in favor of their appointment to a third term.
McCoy said it’s currently expected that terms would be consecutive, but that she would look into changing ordinance language to allow people to serve non-consecutive terms.
She said she envisions bringing ideas to the committee, and based on their feedback, bringing the ideas before the council.
“So it’s more of a guiding, advising body for myself and all of you, as well as parks and recreation superintendents and anyone like that,” McCoy said.
Wagoner said, “I think it’s a great time for it. As you mentioned, with the growth we’ve seen, and with our new parks and rec director position, it’s an ideal time to enhance what we have right now and grow on that.”
Councilmember John McGee said, “congratulations on having a younger voice. I think on this, that’s a great idea,” adding that it had come up as a possibility for other commissions but had not seemed like an appropriate fit.