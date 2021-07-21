CALDWELL — The city of Caldwell is considering ending its new residential development moratorium in mid-August instead of waiting until mid-September for it to expire.
The city council discussed this possibility at Monday’s meeting. The moratorium was implemented in response to HB 389, a new state law aimed at reducing property taxes that also limits how much city budgets can grow.
Caldwell adopted the pause on May 17 citing “imminent peril” to its citizens due to strains on public safety services. About three-fourths of Caldwell’s expenditures go toward police and fire services. With limits on how much the budget can grow, city council members raised concerns about whether the services could keep up with the rising population.
The moratorium restricts approving new residential plats, new residential planned unit developments, new annexations where the proposed use is residential and new residential special use permits.
When the moratorium was put in place, council members discussed the possibility of ending it before the maximum 120 days. The original proposal was cut from 182 days to 120 days. If the city council ends it in mid-August, that would be around 90 days.
The city council has held several workshops trying to figure out the best way to evaluate new proposed developments while dealing with the budget caps.
“It seems like the more we know about it, the more questions we had,” Mayor Garret Nancolas said. “The more you know, the less you know type of thing.”
HB 389 limits local government budgets to collect taxes on just 90% of the value of new construction and annexation within the taxing district each year, rather than 100%. It also caps local government property tax budget growth to 8%.
The council's discussion in May centered around wanting to buy time for the city to organize a strategy to handle new residential development given the new budget constraints.
“At this point, the staff has a better sense for what the staff reports are going to look like,” City Attorney Douglas Waterman said at Monday’s council meeting.
Waterman explained the planning and zoning department would be responsible for including a new formula in the staff report when a proposed development goes before the city council.
The formula, which the city is still working on, focuses on how a new development affects police and fire services, Finance Director Carol Mitchell wrote in an email.
Councilman Chris Allgood referenced Nampa’s police department saying it’s 42 officers short of its staffing goal and said, “I don’t want to be in that position.”
Builders opposed the moratorium in May because they said the Treasure Valley has a housing shortage and prices are rising to record highs as a result. The median price for a single-family home in Canyon County in June was $424,000, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. That’s a 48.8% increase from when the price was $287,900 in June 2020.
Nampa considered a similar moratorium when HB 389 was signed into law but chose not to implement anything.
Nancolas said he’s heard larger cities such as Boise and Meridian are less worried about the new budget caps because their existing tax base is already so big that they wouldn’t approach the 8% cutoff.
“What we’re hoping, though, is that we will soon grow to the point where it will be very difficult to hit that 8% threshold,” Nancolas said. “... It’s smaller cities and mid-size cities that are rubbing up against it more quickly because a 300-home subdivision means a lot more to Caldwell than it does to Boise.”
While sorting through the details has been complicated, Nancolas said, the end of the development moratorium could come soon.
“It’s been a good discussion,” Nancolas said, “but it’s been difficult.”