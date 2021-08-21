CALDWELL — Caldwell needs both more commercial opportunities and more multifamily housing, its leaders say. Juggling the two was at the center of a city council discussion Monday night.
Since 2019, there’s been increasing interest in multifamily housing from developers. Last year, the City Council adopted an ordinance requiring multifamily developments receive a special use permit to build in commercial zones. The flaw, from the city’s perspective, was that there was no way to guide that development.
Planning and Zoning Director Jerome Mapp’s concern is that commercial land will get gobbled up by housing. At the same time, Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas says high-density residential housing is also a priority.
Caldwell is now considering an update to its land use ordinance to give the city more oversight on what can be built on land zoned for commercial use. The potential changes could restrict housing in certain areas. Additional changes could designate more room for multifamily housing elsewhere.
“There is urgency from two perspectives,” Nancolas told the Idaho Press. “One, we want to make sure we protect commercial properties because we need more business. … Those prime corridors need to be reserved for that use. By the same token, because of the housing issues that are out there in the world, that certainly is a priority.”
Nancolas said more land needs to be set aside for multifamily development, especially if the rules are changed to no longer allow it in commercial zones.
Caldwell grew from 46,237 people in 2010 to 59,996 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The increasing population and housing crisis have made multifamily housing more desirable for developers and residents.
“If we use all our commercial property for multifamily, we're not going to have those services near residential,” Mapp said. “And a big thing that we talked about with pretty much all developers in the last year is grocery stores. Walmart, WinCo, Fred Meyer, other chains coming into Caldwell or even existing ones. But we find that going east, we don't have that opportunity right now. Where they're going is to Nampa.”
Nancolas raised the point during Monday’s meeting that having high-density housing next to commercial centers can create walkability and allows people to use their cars less.
Caldwell’s 2040 comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2020, states that sprawling subdivisions could have negative effects on traffic congestion and economic development. Nancolas, the 24-year mayor who isn’t running for reelection, said the city needs to be nimble with planning.
“A few years ago, we did not envision commercial land being consumed by other uses,” Nancolas told the Idaho Press. “Now we have to go back and make adjustments.”
Councilman Dennis Callsen said the city needs to protect highway corridors and be more flexible with zoning.
Councilman Rob Hopper said there are ways to plan land uses in a cohesive manner.
“We really do need to look at what the right mix of densities and zoning from the highway corridors back (is) and how we make those transitions,” Hopper said. “We should consider the highway corridors, commercial development and R-3 (high-density residential) go hand in hand.”
The official change would be to no longer allow multifamily residential development as a special use permit in a commercial zone.
Because the possible adjustment would mean changing the comprehensive plan, it needs to go through the Planning and Zoning Commission and a public hearing process. Nancolas said it could take three to four months or longer.
“We want to keep things moving,” Nancolas said, “but we want to make sure we take the time to get it right.”