CALDWELL— An iconic Treasure Valley restaurant is shutting its doors.
The owners of Orphan Annie's Bar & Grill announced on Tuesday that they would be retiring and that Saturday, July 25, would be the restaurant's last day.
The owners, Kim and Fun Lee, did not wish to speak to the press at this time. Since posting the news of the restaurant's closing on their Facebook Page, however, they were met with an outpouring of support from the Caldwell community.
"If ever two people deserved a peace filled retirement, it is Kim and Fun Yee," Caldwell resident Tammy Dittenber commented.
"Lots of good memories there. Thank you for the mandarin chicken and memories, Orphan Annie’s," Haley Glenn, another Caldwell resident, wrote.
Several more commenters mentioned their favorite dishes from the restaurant, with the apparent consensus being that the prime rib is the highlight of the menu. The restaurant offers a mix of traditional Chinese dishes, such as pot stickers, mafa chicken and chow mein, paired with more American classics like chicken fried steak and curly fries.
"We have celebrated births, birthdays, holidays, mourned the loss of loved ones and had many fun nights at Orphan Annies," Laurie Burns McCluskey wrote on the Orphan Annie's Facebook page.
"It's hard to describe what a great place this is," Caldwell resident and patron George Scott told the Idaho Press. "It's a good American story."