Originally published Oct. 13 on KTVB.COM.
Members of the Caldwell community watched Wednesday morning as firefighters wrapped up their work at the Darigold plant.
The building, which has stood in downtown Caldwell since the 1930s, was damaged in a large fire on Tuesday. The incident has left the town and the plant's dozens of employees clouded by questions.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was responded to by more than 10 agencies in the Treasure Valley. But the future of the historic building is in doubt.
"It just sucks for everybody involved," said Chris Garlock, a sales engineer who works with the plant. "It's actually pretty shocking. I'm glad it didn't hurt anybody."
The fire did its biggest damage to the wooden interior of the building; bricks line the outside. Part of the roof collapsed from the flames.
"My guess is there's probably not a lot left (inside)," Caldwell Fire Marshal Alan Perry said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The facility produces dried milk and employs 110 workers, Darigold said. Supplies and employees are being transferred and redirected to other plants in the area, the company said in a statement posted to Instagram. A truck driver at the fire Tuesday told KTVB he was being sent 300 miles away to Logan, Utah.
But not all employees have been reassigned. Several Caldwell Darigold employees were watching the fire Wednesday morning and told KTVB they had not heard anything about reassignment.
"It just devastates me that this capacity for processing milk is lost in Idaho," said Terry Jones, who in the 1980s sat on the board of directors of the co-op that operated the facility before Darigold bought it. "What's the plan moving forward? How is Darigold going to respond to, 'Where is this milk is going to go?' And the (milk) producers, how are they going to feel this? Are they going to feel it in their milk check? Are they going to feel it by having to dump milk?"
In a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter, Darigold said, "We have teams on the ground working hard to ensure that we continue to serve our customers and to be sure we have uses for the milk produced by our hard-working farmers. Today, the full weight of our co-op is focused on these objectives, with our other facilities increasing capacity, and hundreds of individual employees developing backup plans and contingencies to keep our operations running smoothly while this facility remains closed."
To many who live in Caldwell, the Darigold plant is more than a building.
"Darigold is one of those legacy businesses we have in Caldwell," Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas said. "It's been here and been a part of our community for decades."
Jerry Summers, executive director of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce, fears the structure's damage will force Darigold to leave town.
"It would be the chamber's hope they stay in the community because they've been an integral part of the community for so long," he said.
