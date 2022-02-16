CALDWELL — The Caldwell City Council unanimously voted to appoint Geoff Williams to the council’s fourth seat at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.
“I think you come to better conclusions and things of that nature when we have discussions, and so I just want to say that I appreciate all the council members on … being open minded to this process and of Mr. Williams, and so excited to have him on board,” Mayor Jarom Wagoner said following the vote.
Williams has lived in Caldwell since 2007, according to a letter he wrote that was read aloud by Wagoner at the meeting. He worked as the pastor for Montana Avenue Baptist Church for 12 years, and has served as the volunteer pastor for the Caldwell Police Department for 12 years, the letter said. Other experience includes working as an operations officer for a bank in Beverly Hills, managing a restaurant, and working as a deputy coroner for Canyon County, the letter said. Currently, he works for Jim Wilhite’s Bale Wagons in Greenleaf.
Williams had initially applied to work with the city’s urban renewal agency, he told the Idaho Press after the meeting. But Wagoner approached Williams about serving in his vacated council seat after the council did not move to approve Wagoner’s second pick for the seat.
Now approved, Williams hopes that his breadth of experience will help him execute the role successfully.
“I want to be a listener,” he said. ”I want to be a facilitator and be someone who can network. Together we can do more to see less dysfunction in government and more collaboration, and I hope I can be part of that.”
Wagoner created a committee of eight community members to interview and vet candidates to fill the fourth seat, which he vacated when he became mayor. Twenty-one people applied to fill the seat. The committee narrowed the pool down to nine candidates to interview, according to a press release from the city. They ranked their choices and forwarded the two finalists to Wagoner to choose from. Mark Wendelsdorf was the No. 1-ranked pick, followed by Matthew Lind.
But the council voted against appointing Wendelsdorf at two different meetings, with newly appointed members Diana Register, Chuck Stadick, and Brad Doty voting against, while John McGee and Chris Allgood voted in favor. This prompted Wagoner to announce he would present his second pick, Lind, for consideration at the council’s Feb. 7 meeting. But at that meeting, the possibility of appointing Lind was discussed for about five minutes, with just Wagoner and McGee making remarks. No motions were made at the meeting.
Williams will be sworn in at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.