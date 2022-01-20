CALDWELL — Following concerns raised by newly elected councilmembers, the Caldwell City Council did not pass a motion to appoint Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s choice for the fourth council seat, leaving the seat vacant for the time being.
When Wagoner was elected to be mayor, he left his seat on the council, seat 4, vacant. The council voted 3-2 against the appointment of Mark Wendelsdorf during the council’s first meeting of the year on Jan. 4. Newly elected members Diana Register, Chuck Stadick, and Brad Doty voted against, while John McGee and Chris Allgood voted in favor. At that meeting, Wagoner said he planned to ask for a vote at the second meeting of the month so that the councilmembers who voted against Wendelsdorf’s appointment could have a chance to get the know him and the process by which he was recommended.
But the councilmembers again voted against Wendelsdorf’s appointment on Tuesday night, with each member voting the same as the earlier meeting. This prompted Wagoner to announce that he will ask for a vote on his second-choice pick, Matthew Lind, at the council’s next meeting.
Wendelsdorf was one of 21 people who applied to fill the vacant seat, Wagoner said. An advisory committee of eight community leaders narrowed the pool down to nine candidates to interview, according to a press release from the city. They ranked their choices and forwarded the two finalists to Wagoner to choose from. Wendelsdorf was the No. 1-ranked pick, followed by Lind.
Wendelsdorf retired from his position as the city’s fire chief last year, as previously reported by the Idaho Press, and since then has served as the fire district manager for the city’s rural fire district, according to Councilwoman Diana Register. Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, the councilmembers did their due diligence to get to know Wendelsdorf better and talked to members of the committee who vetted him, Stadick said.
But Wendelsdorf’s experience and alleged potential conflicts of interest still concerned Register.
“Voters were very clear the last election that they wanted change, and I fear that with (Wendelsdorf’s) long history in city government, that we will not be giving them the change they’ve asked for,” Register said ahead of Tuesday’s vote. And given Wendelsdorf’s position as rural fire manager, he could propose ideas that would benefit his fire district, and vote on them, creating a conflict of interest, Register said.
Councilman Chris Allgood questioned whether Caldwell residents want different leaders.
“As Mayor Nancolas said before leaving office, we’re one of the fastest growing cities in the state ... our finances are in order, we pass audits almost to perfection ever year,” Allgood said. “Our citizens are safe, our crime rates are down ... and Mr. Wendelsdorf has been a part of that growth and improvement and success ... to say that he was part of that now makes him ineligible to continue to be part of it doesn’t make sense to me.”
“In a city of roughly 63,000, we had less than 5,000 people vote” in the last election, “so I don’t think that’s a referendum on leadership of the city,” Allgood added later.
It is common practice for councilmembers to sit out of the deliberation and voting when their participation could pose a conflict of interest, Allgood said.
Register responded that some community members she has talked to have not given glowing reviews about city leadership.
“I firmly believe that the voters elected three new councilmembers because they wanted change, so I’m not talking about not having somebody with experience on the council, I’m just saying that the feedback I’ve received ... has not necessarily been positive,” Register said.
Brad Doty, who also voted against Wendelsdorf’s appointment, did not share his thoughts ahead of the vote.
Matthew Lind has lived in Caldwell since 2013, according to his letter of interest, provided to the Idaho Press by the city of Caldwell. He is the president of the Downtown Nampa Business Improvement District and owns a business in downtown Nampa, which is expanding into Caldwell, the letter says. Other professional experience includes working as a first responder in Fairbanks, Alaska, and running a not-for-profit aviation outfitter in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the letter says.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.