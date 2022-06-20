CALDWELL — The Caldwell City Council voted unanimously to appoint Rex Ingram as the city’s next chief of police on Monday night.
“The badge that’s up on that wall right there, no matter what the badge looks like in this world, the community expects one thing, and one thing only: professionalism,” Ingram said as he addressed the council ahead of the vote. “And that’s something that I’m going to be proud to lead the charge on in the city of Caldwell ... to restore that professionalism, that community trust, and to keep moving in the right direction.”
The city had seemed poised to have a new chief of police when the city council held a special meeting in May to consider Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s pick for the position, Jason Kuzik of Henderson, Nevada. But the council voted 4-2 against appointing Kuzik, leaving it to the mayor to either present another pick within 10 days, or to let the council name its choice.
Ingram had also applied for the position, and had been ranked highly during the interview process due to his experience handling issues that Caldwell’s Police Department has experienced, as previously reported. Ingram lives in Eagle, and has been serving as a lieutenant for the Los Angeles Police Department, commuting there each week, Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said.
Ingram is a fifth-generation police officer who has over 20 years of law enforcement experience and has served in multiple high-ranking positions, said councilwoman Diana Register in a prepared statement at Monday’s meeting. His experience includes mentoring at-risk youth, co-authoring LAPD’s guide to complaint investigations, and serving as the commanding officer of the department’s risk management division, Register said.
He is bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish, Wagoner said.
Ingram has received over 100 commendations in his career, and his work was recognized by the LAPD’s assistant chief of police for creating “a drastic change in morale, productivity, and overall performance,” Register said.
“He has been entrusted to implement his leadership style and systems that he created in the divisions of LAPD that struggled with high crime and reduced morale, and has done a tremendous job uniting officers, restoring morale ... (and bringing a) team-building mindset,” Register said.
Ingram said he understands the sacrifice police officers go through when they go into work each day, and said he hopes to apply his breadth of experience to the department.
“Hopefully I can lead you guys in the right direction and give you a little bit of love to get you on the next level and put Caldwell back on the map and where it needs to be,” Ingram said following the vote.
Ingram has received some national attention for a eulogy he delivered earlier this year for an LAPD officer, Fernando Arroyos, who was killed off-duty. Ingram’s eulogy included comments decrying calls to dismantle police departments and fund other programs to foster public safety. That movement gained momentum following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a police officer in Minneapolis in 2020.
“You shared with me your worries over the anti-police climate, the refusal to hold criminals accountable, and a woke narrative that only seemed to make things worse, not better,” Ingram said in the eulogy.
“This is a very difficult time to be a police officer in America, but together, we will do what Fernando can no longer do here on Earth,” Ingram said in the eulogy, adding that the sacrifice of police officers will continue to enable community safety.
Caldwell’s former chief of police, Frank Wyant, retired on May 31. The department remains under an FBI investigation that centers on alleged sexual misconduct in its street crimes unit. One officer, Lt. Joseph Hoadley, was fired from the department as he faced federal felony charges for the falsification, alteration, or destruction of records in a federal investigation, as previously reported. Hoadley pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled for trial in September.
Ingram’s term will run from July 5, 2022 through January 2026. He will be sworn in on July 1, Wagoner said.