CALDWELL — Scott Swanson may have just retired from the military, but he won't be relaxing quite yet.
Swanson was sworn in as the city of Caldwell’s new director of aviation for the Caldwell Executive Airport at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He will serve through Sept. 30, 2024, said Mayor Jarom Wagoner.
Swanson said he served 20 years in the military. He has been a pilot for 11 years and has worked at a variety of airports, including those the size of the Las Vegas and Los Angeles airports, he said.
Wagoner said he admired Swanson’s “desire, drive, and passion, and it’s just exciting to see the great things that await the Caldwell Executive Airport. I’m excited for us to start living up to the name of Caldwell Executive Airport.”
Swanson echoed the mayor’s comments, saying one of his main goals will be to have the airport "looking like Caldwell Executive, and moving forward and seeing what progress we can get within the airport, and also continued involvement going forward there.”
The position is new for the city. The city council voted in April to modify city code to create the position, as previously reported. Previously, the top position was the airport manager.
At the April city council meeting, Wagoner said he anticipated the person appointed to the new position would take on more of a long-range planning role, while the manager would oversee day-to-day matters, such as inspections.
Swanson said he is “very familiar with the ins and outs of getting things done and excellent at being able to resource in areas where some may think it is not feasible to do.”
The city council unanimously approved Swanson’s appointment; Councilman Brad Doty was not present at the meeting.
BUDGET FOR THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
The city council on Monday also approved its fiscal year 2024 budget as presented.
Expenses will be a bit north of $186 million, while revenues are at $144 million, according to the city's online budget book. However, the budget is balanced because the city will draw on its general fund to bridge the gap, while still having funds left over, explained Finance Director Raelynn North.
The reason the budget looks like it has increased is due to how the budget was created in the past versus now, North said. For example, before North’s tenure, budget transfers were not included in a proposed budget’s expenditures, she said. This budget corrects that, she said.
“It seems kind of duplicative, but that is the best practice, and it’s also recommended by our auditors,” North said.
From the general fund, the total for transfers is just over $14 million, “so you can see why that would be increased,” she said.
Urban renewal expenditures were also not budgeted in the past, other than with budget amendments, North said. This year, $7 million is being budgeted for them, she said.
These measures allow the city leadership and the public to “see the transparency of the spending,” North said.
City leaders commended North for the work her department has done in pulling the budget together and clarifying the city’s finances.
Wagoner said he appreciated the work of North and the finance department.
“You have done nothing short of a stellar job, and (I have) so much gratefulness and gratitude for the long, long hours and days spent … “ he said.