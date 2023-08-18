Treasure Valley Executive Airport at Caldwell 1

The city of Caldwell has hired its first director of aviation for the Caldwell Executive Airport. Scott Swanson's role will involve long-range planning. 

 Courtesy of the city of Caldwell

CALDWELL — Scott Swanson may have just retired from the military, but he won't be relaxing quite yet.

Swanson was sworn in as the city of Caldwell’s new director of aviation for the Caldwell Executive Airport at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He will serve through Sept. 30, 2024, said Mayor Jarom Wagoner.

