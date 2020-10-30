CALDWELL — Caldwell officials announced Friday that city buildings will close to the public from Nov. 2 to Jan. 4 due to a recent increase in the state’s COVID-19 case numbers, as well as Gov. Brad Little's order to revert back to stage 3 of Idaho’s Stay Healthy Order.
The closures will be re-evaluated Jan. 4 based on the public health situation and consultation from Southwest District Health, according to a press release.
City service departments will remain fully staffed and operational. Department representatives will be available to the public via appointment by phone or email.
The following city buildings are affected: Caldwell City Hall, the Caldwell Airport, Caldwell Fire Department, Caldwell Event Center offices — with the exception of elections — Parks and Recreation offices, Planning and Zoning, Building, Engineering, Water, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Cemetery, and Street Department offices.
"We have always known that the urgency of the situation locally will fluctuate," Mayor Garret Nancolas said in the press release. "We are entering a time, particularly with upcoming holidays and increased family gathering events, where we need to re-evaluate and do our part at the city level to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
The Veteran’s Day celebration will continue at the Caldwell Veteran’s Memorial Hall on Nov. 11, but with capacity specified by the governor’s Stay Healthy order. It will be streamed for those unable to attend.
The Caldwell Public Library will maintain modified services. The Caldwell Senior Center, Caldwell Veteran’s Memorial Hall and the Caldwell Police Department will remain open with previously implemented enhanced health precautions still in place. Golf courses will remain open, as well as parks and playgrounds.