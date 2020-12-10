The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce has appointed Cheryl Tunno as executive director, effective Dec. 8.
Tunno became interim executive director in June when longtime director Theresa Hardin resigned to take a job in Texas. For three years before that, Tunno was a chamber ambassador while working as the director of sales for Holiday Inn, Nampa.
Tunno, a Caldwell resident of six years, has "extensive experience working with the public and a deep understanding of what it is to own a business," according to a press release from the chamber. "Cheryl, who admittedly always kept busy, owned a cake design and catering business, Flour Child Gourmet. This work experience gives Cheryl an important understanding when working with businesses in our area."
The Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization with more than 300 members and overseen by a 13-member board of directors. As executive director, Tunno will manage the day-to-day business, delivering programs that benefit the local business community and connect the community with commerce.
Citywide events presented by the chamber include The Buckaroo Breakfast, Treasure Valley Night Light Parade, Farm to Fork Dinner, Sunnyslope Wine Tour and more.