CALDWELL — Cheryl Tunno, who has led the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce since December, has resigned her position ahead of a planned move to Tennessee, the Chamber announced Wednesday.
Tunno and her husband, Mark, have purchased a 20-acre farm near Nashville, where they have dreams of opening a bed and breakfast. They raised their three daughters in Tennessee and now have three grandchildren there who are excited for the move, Tunno said.
"My husband and I have been dreaming about this for 25 years," she said, "and we went to visit friends (there) and everything just kind of happened. … We were not planning on anything like, but it's what we have been hoping for for years."
Before she was appointed as executive director on Dec. 8, Tunno was a Chamber ambassador while working as the director of sales for Holiday Inn, Nampa.
“While her time with us has been short, Cheryl has been extremely influential in helping re-build our Chamber at one of the most challenging times in the history of the Chamber," board Chairman Keith Bushardt said in a statement. "To say she will be missed is a gross understatement."
Tunno’s last day is not yet clear, as the board of directors has just initiated the search for a new executive director, according to the Chamber. Tunno has agreed to stay on during that transition.
The Chamber meets monthly for its Noon Break Luncheon and launched its inaugural 3rd Thursday Perk up on Thursday, all of which will continue during the changeover.
"This community has certainly been one that pulls together and moves forward regardless, you know, and just seeing how the community is for one another has been very encouraging," Tunno said. "And things are opening up and kind of breaking loose now, and it's a very exciting. It's almost hard to leave right now because after going through the (pandemic-related) challenges we've had, now is when everything is starting to blossom. … Caldwell is just truly the treasure of the Treasure Valley; it's been a hidden gem for a while."