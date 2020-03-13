CALDWELL — Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas' State of the City Address is canceled until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, no cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Idaho. Effective immediately, Caldwell officials canceled multiple events, including the State of the City Address scheduled in early April, until further notice:
- Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Annual Fundraising Dinner
- All city recreation events, including youth basketball and volleyball, and the Caldwell Recreation Annual Easter Egg Scramble at Memorial Park
- All Caldwell Event Center scheduled events
- Swing into Spring at the Library’ Gala (postponed)
- Family Fun Day at Whittenberger Park/Rotary Pond scheduled for June 13
- The Caldwell City Clerk’s office will cancel the issuance of any special event permits for gatherings of 250 people or more on City property including for Indian Creek Plaza (Caldwell Train Depot events for less than 250 people will NOT be affected)
- In-state and out-of-state travel for all city employees and elected officials for 90 days (subject to change). All city employees are encouraged to use teleconference where possible.
"The safety and wellness of our residents is of the highest priority, and in cooperation with federal, state and local officials it is imperative that we take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our citizens," the press release read.
The city is also providing hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to its employees and city offices and encouraging frequent handwashing and cleanliness as per CDC guidelines. City employees and residents are encouraged to avoid large public gatherings and to stay home and contact their healthcare provider if exhibiting symptoms of illness, such as cough or fever.
Caldwell officials are working with Central District Health, Southwest District Health, West Valley Medical Center, St. Luke’s, Saint Alphonsus, Canyon County, Ada County and Treasure Valley cities on a plan to ensure the community approach is coordinated for public safety and maintaining services.
Fire and EMS providers are coordinating with the Ada and Canyon County Emergency Managers to ensure adequate supplies, staffing and prevention measures are in place. Preventative measures will ensure that healthcare providers will not be overwhelmed in the case of an outbreak.