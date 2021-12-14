CALDWELL — Community members and leaders gathered to witness the groundbreaking of Caldwell’s newest housing and retail development.
Located at 6th Avenue and Main Street, northwest of Indian Creek Plaza, the complex will include 142 apartment units, retail space on the ground floor, and surface parking spaces.
“At this time of year, this special time of year commemorating the birth of our Savior, and what it means to our community — families, love, caring, compassion, all of those many wonderful traits of Christmas — this is the time we wanted to have this groundbreaking because it fits right in with that theme,” said outgoing Mayor Garret Nancolas.
“This beautiful community of Caldwell is so family-oriented,” Nancolas continued. “This is another piece of what will make it even better than what it is today,” he said.
Construction on the project is expected to begin in earnest in February or March, Nancolas said.
“The Caldwell community is ready for it,” said Steven Jenkins, economic development director. “We couldn’t be more proud of this project and what it’s going to do for generations to come, for my kids, for my three sons and what they’re going to encounter one day in downtown Caldwell ... so I’m just so excited about that,” Jenkins said.
“We can’t wait to reactivate the ground floor that was once a very active part of downtown and bring that back to fruition,” said Dean Papé, partner at deChase Miksis, the Boise-based developer of the project.
Part of the mission of deChase Miksis is to give back to the communities it serves in, Papé said. In tandem with the groundbreaking, the company encouraged donations to support the new Caldwell location of the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. Checks can be mailed to Boys & Girls Club of Caldwell, attn. Melissa Gentry, CEO at 316 Stampede Drive, Nampa ID 83687. Donors are asked to write “Caldwell Groundbreaking,” in the memo line, the release says.
So far, $3,000 has been raised for the cause from deChase Miksis and other companies it has partnered with on the project, Papé said.
The company made a point of doing research to figure out what design would best serve the community, said Sabrina Minshall, CEO of Destination Caldwell, the nonprofit organization that helps administer the city’s business improvement district.
“deChase reached out and really wanted to engage local businesses and leaders, not (just) to inform them, but to also ask questions, and to listen and take that feedback, and I think that’s huge,” Minshall said.