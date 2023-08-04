Caldwell State of the City

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner speaks before a full house at the Brickside Event Center during the annual State of the City address Friday, April 14. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


At least two Treasure Valley cities have voted to raise officials’ salaries or are considering raises for their mayor and city council.

On Aug. 1, Caldwell’s city council voted to raise the mayor and city councilmembers’ salaries in 2024 and 2026. Meridian will hold a public hearing next week on a proposed ordinance to increase the mayor and councilmembers’ salaries.

Meridian State of the City

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison addresses a crowd at the annual State of the City address in the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz on June 1.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments