At least two Treasure Valley cities have voted to raise officials’ salaries or are considering raises for their mayor and city council.
On Aug. 1, Caldwell’s city council voted to raise the mayor and city councilmembers’ salaries in 2024 and 2026. Meridian will hold a public hearing next week on a proposed ordinance to increase the mayor and councilmembers’ salaries.
“To ensure transparency, Meridian City Council will conduct a public hearing on August 8th,” Meridian spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith said via email. “City Council could receive testimony on August 8th, and then decide to continue the public hearing to the following week to receive additional testimony.”
If the Meridian City Council decides to go ahead with the ordinance, there would be a second reading on Aug. 8 and the proposal would be placed on the Aug. 15 agenda for its third reading and possible adoption, Galbreaith said in an email.
The ordinances would increase the Meridian councilmembers’ salaries to $19,000 in 2024 and $20,000 in 2025. The council president receives 10% more than the other councilmembers in Meridian. Councilmembers currently make around $17,000.
Mayor Robert Simison’s salary would increase to $131,000 in 2024 and $139,000 in 2025.
Currently, he makes $119,000.
In Caldwell, Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s salary would increase from $84,000 to $97,000 in 2024 and $102,000 in ‘26. Councilmembers, who currently make $10,192, would get a $1,500 raise in 2024 and a $600 raise in 2026. The 2026 numbers would have to be re-approved in 2025, a Caldwell spokesperson said.
There are advantages and disadvantages with officials raising their pay.
“It’s kind of a political risk,” Boise State Political Scientist and Associate Professor in the School of Public Service Jaclyn Kettler previously told the Idaho Press in 2021, when Meridian’s council last voted on raises. “There could be some backlash and some may view it negatively.”
Despite the optics of the decision, there are reasons why it’s important to pay elected officials higher wages. If pay is too low, only those who have flexible and well-paying full-time jobs can serve, but if pay is too high, officials could be divorced from the reality of what their citizens and employees face.
“It also attracts more quality candidates and can broaden the pool of candidates,” Kettler said. “There’s also some arguments … that it can allow for more ability to focus on serving that position.”
In Boise, Idaho’s biggest city, Mayor Lauren McLean makes $151,000 and councilmembers make $28,000, city spokesperson Maria Weeg said. Nampa had not provided its salary information by deadline.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.