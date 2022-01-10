CALDWELL — In December, the Caldwell City Council voted to change its airport’s name from the Caldwell Industrial Airport to the Treasure Valley Executive Airport at Caldwell to better reflect the direction of the airport’s future.
“We are really looking at trying to take Caldwell to the next level in our community’s development, and the change of the airport name is one piece of that puzzle,” said Rob Oates, the airport’s manager.
For 45 years, the city’s airport has been called the Caldwell Industrial Airport, reflecting the city’s desire for industrial growth in that area, according to a press release from the city. The name came from the airport’s relocation from the city’s downtown area to an area planned for industrialization, Oates said. The development of the North Ranch and Sky Ranch Business Parks surrounding the airport reflects the success of that goal, Oates said. More recently, the airport’s name change was recommended to reflect the airport’s position in the Treasure Valley as a “regional business airport” in contrast with the Boise Airport.
Caldwell’s airport holds the designation as a “reliever” airport for the Boise Airport, meaning it serves people and businesses that would otherwise base their aircraft at the Boise Airport, the release says. The airport has the most hangars and take-off and landing activity of any airport of any size in Idaho, the release says. Additional demand for the airport’s services is expected going forward, according to a planning document from the city.
In previous airport master plans, the city has planned for the construction of hangars on the north side that are “earmarked for high-performance, jet or turbo-prop aircraft,” also known as “executive” aircraft used by people for business purposes.
There are two parts to the name change. Using “Treasure Valley” instead of “Caldwell” reflects the area the airport services, while taking the word “industrial” out of the name and including “executive” better indicates the airport’s clientele and role in the valley, the document says.
The airport is home to aircraft owned by people living in all communities in the Treasure Valley, “elsewhere in Idaho, and beyond our border,” according to the planning document. Airport visitors include those flying in private planes from out of state that make the airport their last stop on the way into Idaho’s backcountry, Oates said. Businesses that operate out of the airport include mechanics for private planes, Oates said. Businesses that have expressed interest in operating out of the airport include regional flight chartering companies and “avionics” companies, or those that work on the electronic components that navigate modern aircraft, Oates said.
With ongoing activity and growth, Oates thinks the airport will likely be a good candidate in the near future for an air traffic control tower. However, that will take time to plan as it will fall to the city to pay for a portion of the cost, Oates said. Though there are many factors which will determine the cost, including the height of the tower, it would likely require the city to pay several million dollars, he said.