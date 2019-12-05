NAMPA — In Nampa, there has barely been sun all week. In Florida, the day couldn’t have been clearer.
The blue sky showing on the projector in the physics lab reflected back on the dozens of students, staff, friends and family gathered Thursday in a classroom-turned-theater to watch a live stream of Cape Canaveral, Florida, where, in T-minus 15 minutes, a rocket was sent to launch.
On board the 235-foot rocket was the pride of joy of the Northwest Nazarene University engineering department: the MakerSat-1, a 4-by-4-inch satellite that, should it be successful, could potentially revolutionize the field of space satellite design.
If, that is, it actually leaves the ground.
10 MINUTES TO LAUNCH
The rocket was supposed to launch Wednesday but, with 20 minutes left, NASA called it off. The air conditions weren’t right. It would make the rocket too unstable. This left NNU’s team anxious. If the rocket didn’t launch Thursday, they’d have to head back to Idaho; they’d miss their chance to see it live. So, cautious of the potentially bad news they were about to receive, the group was making the most of their trip to Florida in the meantime.
Two members of the team, Dr. Stephen Parke — who made sure to mention he is wearing his “lucky Space-X hat” — and Benjamin Campbell called in from Air Force Space and Missile History Center gift shop to talk about their work.
“It’s cool to be here. It’s really cool seeing all the history here and the tech they’ve got because being just some kid from Nampa, it’s not often that you get to interact with stuff like NASA,” Campbell said. “And it’s not an everyday thing to have your name go up in a rocket.”
While the rest of the NNU team in Florida is made up of students who had already graduated, Campbell is the only one still in school. He’s a junior studying mechanical engineering and, according to Dr. Parke, having the time of his life in Florida.
“I first joined the MakerSat project in summer of 2017, with the MakerSat-0,” Campbell said.
That project, he explained, actually ended up being so successful, they had to shut it off. It had already sent enough data back to Earth that they had served their purpose. So it’s still up there, free floating around the galaxy. According to Parke, it has traveled 300 million miles.
This time around, the MakerSat-1’s purpose is to test how well 3D printed plastic does in space.
“Basically, it’s measuring the effect of radiation in space on the durability of different types of 3D printed plastic,” Dr. Parke said. “So (the plastic) will be exposed constantly to the environment while we carefully measure the strength over time. All to measure which plastic is best.”
The MakerSat-1 is just one of around 40 other research projects that were launched from Cape Canaveral Thursday.
Here’s how it worked:
Thursday morning, an unmanned rocket was launched into orbit with more than 5,700 pounds of cargo on board. A little over half of the cargo was the experiments, including the MakerSat-01 and a project by Anheuser-Busch to test how barley seeds will fair in the harsh environment of space. The rest of the cargo is equipment restocks for the International Space Station. After exiting Earth’s atmosphere, the rocket split in two. One half returned to earth while the other will be hanging around in orbit until it can be picked up by the International Space Station.
Once on the station, the experiments will stay on board for a few weeks before being launched again into the space, where they will be free-floating for however long the experiment dictates. In the case of the MakerSat-1, Parke says they have no idea when it will come down. It all depends on how stable the plastic ends up being.
“Very, very, slowly it falls,” he explained. “It make take anywhere from one to five years for it to fall back to Earth and burn up in the atmosphere.
5 MINUTES TO LAUNCH
Joanne Grimm is a very, very proud grandmother.
“That’s my grandson,” she told passersby, pointing at a picture in the hallway of the satellite team. “He’s in Florida.”
Her grandson, Braden Grimm, was indeed in Florida. She and her husband came to watch the live stream with the students. He’s a 2C local, who already graduated from NNU but took a few days off of his engineering job in Caldwell to go with Parke, Campbell, and the rest of the team.
Grimm and Campbell are very much locals. Campbell was born and raised in Nampa. Some eagle-eyed Idaho Press readers might remember him from earlier this year, when he made headlines after creating a 3D-printed prosthetic device to help an injured ferret walk again.
Campbell’s role with the MakerSat-1 was building the 3D printed frame that holds the satellite together.
“What I built is going up into space,” he said, almost more to himself.
And that’s the ultimate goal for Campbell. With just a year left, he sees two paths for his future out in front of him. One, he can continue his work in engineering, continue making satellites that’ll be sent to galaxies far, far way.
“I’d like to start my own company,” he explained. “It would kind of be more like an initiative to make satellites and other space tech more accessible to the general public. Instead of it just being limited to large corporations and governments.”
Or, Campbell said, he’d actually like to go to space himself.
“As soon as I graduate, I’ll have already met the base requirements to apply to the astronaut training program,” he said. “But obviously there is a lot of training that goes into it. I’ll definitely have to reapply year after year to get accepted. But that’s a goal.”
2 MINUTES TO LAUNCH
According to Parke, it takes about $100,000 to launch the satellite.
"But we're really fortunate to be funded by the NASA Idaho Space Grant Consortium," he said. "We were selected from a competitive process. I think it helped that we were so successful with the last launch."
The "competitive process" he talked about is the process that NISG uses to determine whose project gets funded. The grant goes to projects that engage Idaho's students and residents in space and NASA activities.
Judging from the packed room of people watching the launch at NNU, it might be safe to say they succeeded.
"As a faculty member and mentor, I just continue to be so proud of the students," Parke said. "I always just want to express my pride in them and the community involvement. We have a lot of local companies that help us out. We are just so thankful."
LIFTOFF
Just like in the movies, an announcer's voice came over the live stream of the launch.
"Ten, nine, eight..."
Joanne Grimm was literally on the edge of the hard plastic seat, watching in the front row with the students. Her husband was taking a video of the live stream.
"Five, four, three..."
A faculty member was tossing out custom made Makersat-1 stickers to the audience like it was an NBA game. A student caught one and put it on his water bottle.
"Two, one, liftoff."
Just like that, the room was dead quiet. The audience waited … and waited … until finally, the rocket kicked out steam as it separated from the landing pad before shooting straight up. The room cheered as it rose above the cape, above Florida, and above the Earth. Joanne Grimm grabbed her husband's hand.
Back in Florida, Campbell summed it up pretty well. From the middle of Cape Canaveral, a couple of miles away from where the MakerSat-1 launched, he got a little bit quiet.
“Space is just my life, you know?” Campbell said.