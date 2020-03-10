Problems with Canyon County's new election equipment began around 8:46 a.m. Tuesday in Middleton.
According to Middleton School District spokeswoman Vickie Holbrook, a Middleton voter was unable to vote on the school district's supplemental levy at their polling place, the Notus Community Center.
Holbrook told the Idaho Press in an email that Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto went to the precinct and explained how poll workers could work around the ballot issue, so that people could vote on the correct ballot.
Holbrook said the district knows of at least three voters at the Notus polling location who were not able to vote on the Middleton district levy.
Later on Tuesday, another problem arose.
Ballot bar codes, which are printed after a voter checks in on the county's new equipment, were printing incorrectly, according to county spokesman Joe Decker.
Decker said at some precincts, the ballot bar codes were printing with an extra digit at the end and after being scanned. In these cases, voters could see the presidential primary ballot, but not the ballot for the school district levy, according to Yamamoto. Once a ballot was cast for a presidential candidate, voters could not cast another ballot to be able to vote on the school levy.
Four school districts held levy elections in Canyon County Tuesday, but it was unclear if any district other than Middleton was affected.
Yamamoto said he did not know how many voters were affected.
At one precinct in Nampa, about six people were unable to vote. Decker said the poll workers took their names and numbers and planned to call them once they found a work around the problem. ?
Decker said the poll workers were able to manually enter the correct bar code so people could vote.
Several voters at precincts in Middleton told the Idaho Press on Tuesday that the election equipment was working smoothly and there were plenty of poll workers there to assist them.
Estimates on the number of voters impacted by the Middleton ballot and the countywide election equipment problems were not available early in the evening Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Editor's note: This story has been updated; affected voters could see the presidential primary ballot, but not the school levy ballot. An earlier version had incorrect information about which ballots the affected voters could vote on.