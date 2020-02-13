The College of Idaho is offering assistance and sped-up admittance to undergraduate students at the soon-to-close Concordia University-Portland.
Concordia's Board of Regents voted earlier this month to close after the Spring 2020 semester, because of "years of mountain financial challenges, and a challenging and changing educational landscape," the school stated in a release issued Monday.
In a press release, C of I said it would review current Concordia students' institutional scholarship packages and attempt to match scholarships. C of I is also offering reimbursements for transcript costs, free applications and decisions on admission within two weeks.
“It is a very sad day to see a fellow institution of higher education, which has served students so well for more than a century, have to close its doors,” said C of I Co-President Jim Everett. “Our hearts go out to everyone involved with Concordia. We are particularly concerned for the students and stand ready to help those students who need a new home to continue their education with as little disruption as possible."
Tom Ries, interim president, told The Oregonian that in four years, Concordia's enrollment dropped from 8,000 students to its current enrollment of 5,000.
Concordia has been in operation for 115 years, and also operates a law school in Boise. The Oregonian reported that Concordia is looking for a partner to operate the law school in the future. For a full-time undergraduate student, tuition and fees are about $31,000 per year, up 3% from last year, said InsideHigherEd. In its Monday statement, Concordia said it was committed to helping faculty and staff "transition to the next phase of their professional lives."