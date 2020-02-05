CALDWELL — Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, a Republican, announced Wednesday in a press release that she will seek reelection.
Van Beek currently serves as the District 1 commissioner on the Board of Canyon County Commissioners. She will be on the May 19 primary ballot.
Van Beek was elected in 2018 to fill the seat vacated by former Commissioner Steve Rule, who is now mayor of Middleton.
During her first term in office, Van Beek pushed to lower the county's property tax levy rate, which is down by over 10% compared to last year, and has advocated for the establishment of a long-range Capital Improvements Plan and a Capital Improvements Fund. During the 2019 budget season, $500,000 was committed as seed money for the establishment of a Capital Improvements Fund.
In a press release, Van Beek, who grew up in the Treasure Valley, said her focus is on building relationships with elected officials and the public. She also said she'll focus on the county's budget and the economic development and sustained services for Canyon County residents as the county grows.