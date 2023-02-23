Tony Prescott thanks Geoff Chally, a city of Boise firefighter, for his role in helping save his life. Chally and other first responders were recognized for their efforts with the Ada County/City Emergency Services System (ACCESS) award during a ceremony at Boise Fire Station 8 on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Ada County Deputy Chief Paramedic Shawn Rayne (left), shakes hands with Chris Wyatt, one of the county's paramedics recognized for his life-saving efforts with the Ada County/City Emergency Services System (ACCESS) award on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Three paramedics, three Boise firefighters, a dispatcher, and three bystanders received the award for saving Tony Prescott's life in July 2022.
Ada County Paramedics Chris Ehrman, Chris Wyatt, and Alex Heilman pose for a photo at Boise Fire Station 8 on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The three, along with other first responders were recognized for their life-saving efforts with the Ada County/City Emergency Services System (ACCESS) award.
Photo courtesy of Ryan Larrondo
Photo courtesy of Ryan Larrondo
BOISE — Karl Davies was getting ready to grab lunch with his coworkers when he heard shuffling sounds coming from the office across the hall.
He found two of his coworkers, Gustaf Hansen and Ricardo Zavala, administering CPR to a third coworker, Tony Prescott. Prescott was having a heart attack.
Davies opened doors, clearing the way for Ada County Paramedics, who arrived within minutes. The paramedics continued CPR and gave Prescott heart medication through an IV.
It took two tries with the defibrillator to restore Prescott’s pulse. The paramedics then transported him to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for additional care.
“Due to the heroic actions of everyone involved, beginning with the coworkers of the patient, who called 911 and initiated care without hesitation, the patient not only survived, but was discharged from the hospital four days later in stable condition,” Ada County Deputy Chief Paramedic Jeremy Schabot said.
Schabot made his remarks during a ceremony Thursday afternoon to recognize the actions of the coworkers and first responders with the Ada County/City Emergency Services System award (ACCESS award).
Three paramedics (Chris Wyatt, Alex Heilman, Chris Ehrman), three Boise firefighters, (Geoff Chally, Craig Martin, Shane Simmons), an Ada County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher (Mekayla Schilling), and Hansen, Zavala, and Davies received the award.
Prescott, who does not remember much of that day, thanked those whose efforts saved his life.
“I feel like I’m a lucky man,” Prescott said. “The quick response from my coworkers, and the quick response from the paramedics who took me to the hospital — I wouldn’t be here without your guys’ help. Thank you all.”
Following the incident, Prescott’s supervisor arranged for all of the employees to get their CPR certification, Prescott said.
“Maybe I can return the favor,” Prescott said.
Davies was already CPR certified when the incident took place. While it is impossible to be 100% prepared, “every training you can get is going to help you,” he said.
The situation may have had different results if Prescott’s coworkers had not been able to administer CPR ahead of the first responders’ arrival, Ehrman said. People interested in learning CPR can search the internet for locally offered courses.
“Hands-only CPR can be explained in just a few moments, and it’s an easy thing to learn,” Erman said.