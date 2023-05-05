Originally published May 4 on KTVB.COM.
Nampa residents will need to find a detour for a busy intersection near the Ford Idaho Center beginning Tuesday, May 16.
The city of Nampa announced the scheduled road closure for the intersection of Idaho Center Boulevard and Cherry Lane. The intersection will be temporarily closed for improvements and the construction of a new multi-lane roundabout.
The city said the project was categorized as a "priority project" for needed regional connectivity and to assist with the increased traffic flow in the area.
The city said a full road closure is necessary for the improvements, and that traffic will be detoured around the area for the duration of the project.
Nearby residents need be aware that access to residential property and businesses within the project location will still be available.
The statement said that the city has coordinated closely with the Ford Idaho Center and the College of Western Idaho to minimize traffic delays during events.
Project goals:
- Enhanced pedestrian crossing
- Connection for future pedestrian pathway
- Street lighting to illuminate the roundabout and crossing
- Installation of new stormwater facilities
Estimated completion date for the project is early September.
The city said it will keep the public informed of detour routes and changes via the city's social media channels.
Additional information is available and questions may be asked by calling 208-465-2221, or emailing projects@cityofnampa.us.
