BOISE — For the 28th Annual Buy Idaho Capitol Show, over 70 businesses — from online stamp sellers to the Idaho Lottery to food vendors — filled the first three levels of the Capitol building and handed out bags of free merchandise on Wednesday.
The show was organized by Buy Idaho, an independent business alliance that promotes companies statewide. The show was from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 150 people touring tables on three floors of the rotunda from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The first floor was mainly for food and beverage companies. Arno Chocolate’s table was headed by co-owner Pauline Davis, and, like all the businesses at the show, is a member of Buy Idaho.
“We mainly came here to get out and socialize with vendors,” Davis said. “We’ve noticed a lot of businesses have gotten back on their feet recently with COVID going down.”
Davis also said customers have been buying more at Arno Chocolate in the past few months and she expects to have even more business in the near future. Just she and her husband have worked at the shop since its opening in 2019, so they haven’t directly felt the recent labor shortage. They have noticed that a lot of their suppliers can’t find staff, which puts pressure on the couple’s business, she said.
On the third floor of the Capitol, Jessica Waters was at the Knipe Land Company table, which was filled with free reusable bags, beer bottle openers, magnets and bumper stickers. Additionally, Knipe Land Company was giving out copies of The Range Writer Land magazine with Taylor Hymas, Miss Rodeo Idaho 2022, adorning the cover. Waters said the company is having trouble keeping employees in the office because the pandemic initially forced many people to work virtually. Waters is the executive assistant of the company, which is a real estate brokerage specializing in land, ranges and commercial land that works in Idaho and neighboring states.
“We are selling like crazy,” Waters said. “So many people are relocating here from other states.”
Waters said one of the things important to some farmers and ranchers is that they are particular about who they sell their land to; they refuse to sell to companies that plan to turn their land into things such as parking lots and residential buildings. The land may have been with the family for generations and they do not want to see it turned to concrete.
Two other companies on the second floor of the Capitol show were Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. and Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort. David Sanders, sales manager and loan officer of the mortgage company, manned its table. The company specializes in home mortgages and Sanders said that interest rates went down during the pandemic, but now prices are going up — and, in turn, so are interest rates.
Dee Dee McGowan, cultural tourism and tour bussing manager at the casino, had a lot of accessories on Wednesday including five-headed, multi-colored highlighters, rubber ducks and dozens of pens. The casino resort was the first casino to reopen in the United States during the pandemic in May 2020, McGowen said, and it has seen more people come through its doors in recent months.
Back on the third floor, Boise OG was one of the most popular tables, with people of all ages perusing its free stickers. Boise OG sells stickers and other merchandise with jokes and folklore pertaining specifically to Boiseans and Idahoans. One of their stickers was for an “Old Idaho Penitentiary Bed and Breakfast” and another had a picture of a car and a troll with the words, “Bogus Basin Road Trolls,” playing with the myth of the Bogus Basin Road trolls people must open and close their car doors for when going up the ski hill.
“I don’t really have to do a lot,” said Heidi Tilby, co-owner of Boise OG. “People are mainly here for a nostalgia fill.”
Tilby started the business with her brother Kelly. According to boiseog.com, the two are “on a mission to preserve the old, celebrate the present and push forward into the future with a sarcastic reverence.” Currently, their business is online, but they’re moving to wholesale and companies can apply on their website to carry their merchandise.